Tampa Bay couple cancels wedding, gets married on Facebook live

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The coronavirus pandemic has forced many couples to postpone or cancel the weddings they planned.

One Tampa Bay area bride and groom decided to get creative with their nuptials after learning that their March 21 wedding date would have to wait.

“It’s crazy times right now. With everything going on, it was still important for us to do the ceremony,” Madeline Beck said.

Beck and her now-husband Beau were scheduled to marry this past weekend in front of 160 guests. Instead, they said “I do” at a local church with a few family members by their side.





“It, of course, was not the wedding of my dreams and far from what we anticipated after doing all this planning,” Beck said.

The couple – who met while working at a Tampa Bay area Outback Steakhouse – streamed their wedding ceremony live on Facebook for their guests who were quarantined at home.

“Everyone tuned in and people got dressed up as if they were going to come to our wedding, they were sitting in their living room in their dresses,” Beck told WFLA.com.

And after a whopper of a day, the couple went to Burger King for their reception.

“She was hangry,” Beau Beck said.





Madeline Beck says the cherry-on-top of her unique wedding day was the free photographer and hairstylist she received after winning a local contest for other brides whose days were dashed due to the coronavirus.

The Becks now plan to have their fairy tale wedding at a later date but still plan on taking their honeymoon in May.

“It’s a waiting game but we will have a reception at some point,” said Madeline Beck.

“I’m glad we did it even though it was small,” Beau Beck said of their reception. “Family and a couple people.”