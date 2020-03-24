1  of  4
Toilet paper bouquet to the rescue

by: Enocha Edenfield

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One WSAV viewer was forced to get creative in order to keep her godmother stocked on toilet paper.

Emily Davidson says her godmother, who lives in Virginia, wasn’t able to find any toilet paper in her town. 

Davidson tells WSAV she called every florist in the area and finally found one that sold toilet paper flowers that she was able to order. 

The florist shop not only delivered the bouquet, but they also brought Davidson’s godmother four additional rolls of toilet paper. 

The card read, “Here’s some tissues for your issues. In these times, we’ve got your backside.”

