Two Mauldin Elementary Students stay home over Coronavirus concerns

Mauldin, SC (WSPA) – Parents in the Greenville County School System received notice two students at Mauldin Elementary are staying home out of caution and are being monitored for COVID-19.

Those students have no symptoms, but they are being kept out of school as a precaution.

There are no cases of COVID-19 directly associated with any Greenville County Schools, however two elementary students are home for a few days because their are concerns about their father’s workplace.

This all started with a phone call from a parent of students who attend Mauldin Elementary.

“Their father works at an upstate company, where one of his co-workers has tested positive for the coronavirus,” Director of Media Relations for Greenville County Schools Tim Waller said.

Greenville County School System sent a notice to parents that said in part “two students are self-quarantined out of an abundance of caution.”

Anna Moeloer’s kids also go to Mauldin Elementary. She got the notice and says she’s not concerned.

“If your kids are sick keep them home, keep them quarantined and watch what’s going on with them.” Moeloer said.

Not all parents feel this way, so the school system is working to make sure they know the facts.

“Neither the father, nor the two Mauldin elementary students, his children have any symptoms whatsoever.” Waller said.

This family handled things correctly. It’s what all parents should do if they’re in a similar situation.

“Life is life. It’s gonna happen and I’m not going to stop doing things just because of a virus.”

said Moeloer.

School officials say they expect the two students to be back in the classroom in a few days.

Greenville County School System is in constant contact with DHEC and will follow their recommendation throughout this process and DHEC says there is no reason to close schools.