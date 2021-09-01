Union Co. host vaccination clinics, offers free incentives

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to inoculate a minor at a vaccination center in Asuncion, on July 23, 2021. – Paraguay started to inoculate children and teenagers from 12 to 17 years-old with underlying diseases. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County is hosting two free vaccination clinics on Sept. 2. Participants will be entered to receive free incentives.

The first clinic will be at the University of South Carolina, Union, located at 309 E. Academy Street. This location is only offering the Pfizer vaccine (ages 12+) from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The second clinic will be at the 119 Main Street, Union. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+) vaccine will be available at this location from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Those who receive a shot at USC Union clinic will be entered to win a gift card, wireless headphones and wireless speakers. Those who receive a shot from the Main Street clinic will receive a Chick-fil-A gift card, while supplies last.

According to Union County, those between the ages of 12-15 require consent from a parent or guardian.