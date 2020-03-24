UPDATE: Ga. COVID-19 cases reach more than 1000, death toll stands at 32

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Health’s latest update to coronavirus numbers in the state shows 1,026 in the state, and 32 deaths.

As of last night’s 7 p.m. update by the GaDPH, the numbers were already close to 1,000 across the state and the death toll had reached 26.

The news comes as the state government works to ramp up its preparedness and case numbers continue to grow across counties.

County Cases Fulton 184 Dekalb 94 Dougherty 90 Cobb 86 Bartow 75 Gwinnett 45 Cherokee 28 Carroll 26 Clayton 21 Lee 20 Clarke 16 Hall 14 Henry 13 Fayette 12 Douglas 11 Floyd 11 Lowndes 11 Richmond 11 Coweta 10 Forsyth 8 Polk 8 Chatham 7 Gordon 7 Rockdale 7 Paulding 6 Troup 6 Glynn 5 Laurens 5 Newton 5 Oconee 5 Spalding 5 Bibb 4 Columbia 4 Pickens 4 Worth 4 Houston 3 Lamar 3 Lumpkin 3 Mitchell 3 Monroe 3 Muscogee 3 Peach 3 Terrell 3 Baker 2 Baldwin 2 Bryan 2 Butts 2 Coffee 2 Crisp 2 Early 2 Effingham 2 Sumter 2 Tift 2 Whitfield 2 Barrow 1 Ben Hill 1 Burke 1 Camden 1 Catoosa 1 Charlton 1 Chattooga 1 Clinch 1 Colquitt 1 Dawson 1 Greene 1 Harris 1 Heard 1 Irwin 1 Jasper 1 Liberty 1 Lincoln 1 Macon 1 Madison 1 Meriwether 1 Miller 1 Morgan 1 Pierce 1 Pulaski 1 Randolph 1 Stephens 1 Tattnall 1 Turner 1 Twiggs 1 Walton 1 Washington 1 Unknown 81

Not only has Governor Brian Kemp ordered medically fragile residents to “shelter in place,” but he has also authorized graduates with nursing degrees to seek temporary licenses without taking the nursing exam and is allowing doctors with lapsed or inactive medical licenses to return to practice during the health crisis.

The Health Department is also accepting volunteer medical personnel to help handle their response to coronavirus across Georgia. The DPH released a statement for volunteer guidelines from medical workers and other volunteers to help with statewide efforts to manage the outbreak.

Volunteers can go online to register. The process only takes a few minutes and volunteers will have to provide contact information, job skills, and their current employment status and position.