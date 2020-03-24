UPDATE: Ga. COVID-19 cases reach more than 1000, death toll stands at 32

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Health’s latest update to coronavirus numbers in the state shows 1,026 in the state, and 32 deaths.
As of last night’s 7 p.m. update by the GaDPH, the numbers were already close to 1,000 across the state and the death toll had reached 26.
The news comes as the state government works to ramp up its preparedness and case numbers continue to grow across counties.
|County
|Cases
|Fulton
|184
|Dekalb
|94
|Dougherty
|90
|Cobb
|86
|Bartow
|75
|Gwinnett
|45
|Cherokee
|28
|Carroll
|26
|Clayton
|21
|Lee
|20
|Clarke
|16
|Hall
|14
|Henry
|13
|Fayette
|12
|Douglas
|11
|Floyd
|11
|Lowndes
|11
|Richmond
|11
|Coweta
|10
|Forsyth
|8
|Polk
|8
|Chatham
|7
|Gordon
|7
|Rockdale
|7
|Paulding
|6
|Troup
|6
|Glynn
|5
|Laurens
|5
|Newton
|5
|Oconee
|5
|Spalding
|5
|Bibb
|4
|Columbia
|4
|Pickens
|4
|Worth
|4
|Houston
|3
|Lamar
|3
|Lumpkin
|3
|Mitchell
|3
|Monroe
|3
|Muscogee
|3
|Peach
|3
|Terrell
|3
|Baker
|2
|Baldwin
|2
|Bryan
|2
|Butts
|2
|Coffee
|2
|Crisp
|2
|Early
|2
|Effingham
|2
|Sumter
|2
|Tift
|2
|Whitfield
|2
|Barrow
|1
|Ben Hill
|1
|Burke
|1
|Camden
|1
|Catoosa
|1
|Charlton
|1
|Chattooga
|1
|Clinch
|1
|Colquitt
|1
|Dawson
|1
|Greene
|1
|Harris
|1
|Heard
|1
|Irwin
|1
|Jasper
|1
|Liberty
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Macon
|1
|Madison
|1
|Meriwether
|1
|Miller
|1
|Morgan
|1
|Pierce
|1
|Pulaski
|1
|Randolph
|1
|Stephens
|1
|Tattnall
|1
|Turner
|1
|Twiggs
|1
|Walton
|1
|Washington
|1
|Unknown
|81
Not only has Governor Brian Kemp ordered medically fragile residents to “shelter in place,” but he has also authorized graduates with nursing degrees to seek temporary licenses without taking the nursing exam and is allowing doctors with lapsed or inactive medical licenses to return to practice during the health crisis.
The Health Department is also accepting volunteer medical personnel to help handle their response to coronavirus across Georgia. The DPH released a statement for volunteer guidelines from medical workers and other volunteers to help with statewide efforts to manage the outbreak.
Volunteers can go online to register. The process only takes a few minutes and volunteers will have to provide contact information, job skills, and their current employment status and position.