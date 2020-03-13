Upstate colleges take precautions for coronavirus

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Colleges and universities in the Upstate are taking precautions against the novel coronavirus.

With the coronavirus rising to the level of a global pandemic, college students are starting to feel the effect.



“Definitely kind of scary considering that all these extreme measures are being taken,” said Clemson student Alejandro Mejia.

Furman University, Presbyterian College, Western Carolina University and Wofford College are extending their spring breaks. Furman and Winthrop University will then move classes online, while Presbyterian and Wofford are considering it. Bob Jones University has announced students will complete the semester online. Southern Wesleyan University and Clemson University are temporarily implementing online classes, but they could decide go online even longer. North Greenville University has not made any changes and will continue classes.

“We’ll continue to evaluate daily, and we’ll inform our students just as soon as any decisions or changes are made,” said Joe Galbraith, who is an associate VP for communications at Clemson.

Clemson students are going on spring break next week. The following week, they’ll be taking their all of their classes online.



“I think it’s probably a good move just because everyone’s going to be coming from all over,” said Clemson student Grace Burt.

“We are encouraging our students who had plans to go home for Spring break to continue to go home and remain there for the week following spring break,” Galbraith said. “We will have services available and modified operations available here on campus who had planned to stay anyway and might not have a place to go during Spring break.”

As for graduations this spring, school spokes people told 7 News they are still monitoring the situation, and no cancellations have been announced.