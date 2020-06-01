Upstate Healthcare Coalition to offer free COVID-19 testing

Expanded rapid testing should be a major part of the national strategy to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the United States, a bipartisan group of legislators said today. (AP file photo)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Upstate Healthcare Coalition will be offering free testing for COVID-19.

The testing will begin Monday, June 1 at the Greenville Convention Center, located on Exposition Drive. Testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 5.

Tests will be available for anyone 12 years of age and older. Appointments or physician orders will not be needed for the drive-thru testing site. Visitors will remain in their vehicle for the testing.

