Upstate job opportunities for those out of work due to COVID-19 spread

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Many across the Upstate and the country have lost work due to businesses closing to stop the spread of COVID-19, but Upstate employment agencies say they are seeing a rise in job openings for light industrial jobs, janitorial jobs, and short term positions at grocery stores.

LiNK Staffing in Greenville is one of many employment agencies in the Upstate that connects businesses with job applicants at no cost to applicants.

Director of Operations Trevor Gordon says he’s already starting to see a high demand for janitorial workers that requires cleaning businesses fighting to stay open. He also says he sees openings for light industrial jobs in warehouses and expects to see many more open over next few months.

“In many cases, folks that are used to working in hospitality, retail, things like that, may need to step back and start looking at some of the industrial position and labor intensive positions just to keep revenue coming into their family,” Gordon said.

These light industrial jobs require being able to lift a 30 pound weight and climb a ladder, which he said many in the hospitality or retail industry are used to doing already.

“Anybody in the service industry that is up and moving around serving customers, chances are they’re going to be able to meet the needs of our assessments in work in most jobs we would have available.”

You can apply in person at the LiNK Staffing office, which is located at 406 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29607. Gordon said people can also apply online here and added that 60 percent of the application process can be done from your home online.

The majority of these jobs offer $12 to $15 an hour, Gordon said. He said he has found that continuing to work is good for mental health and removes the temptation to online shop from those who are unemployed as they practice social distancing at home.

Godshall Recruiting in Greenville also has job openings in administration and accounting fields, which require some experience with software like Microsoft Office and Quickbooks. These jobs, according to President Julie Godshall-Brown, can be done online from home and job application can be done from home as well.

For more information, click here.

SC Department of Employment and Workforce staff are available to assist with job-seeking services. For more information on applying for unemployment or seeking jobs, visit this website.

Employment agencies also recommend checking in with local distribution centers for big box retailers like Wal-Mart, Home Depot, Amazon and local grocery stores for job openings.

As of Tuesday, March 18th, Aldi locations in Greenville are now hiring short term, full-time and part-time employees. If you are 18 years or older and are looking for a source of income during this time, you are asked to visit your local Aldi and ask for the store manager. Duties include cleaning, stocking shelves and customer service.