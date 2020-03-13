Upstate, WNC, Ga. school districts take precaution for COVID-19

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – School districts around the area have started taking precautions against the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Abbeville County

Abbeville County Schools will continue to monitor the virus. Click here for the latest.

Anderson County

Anderson School District 1 has not said anything about closures. Click here for updates and their information on COVID-19.

Anderson School District 2 said they will continue monitoring best practices when it comes to the virus.

Anderson School District 3 said if they do close, the district will utilize their eLearning Plan.

Anderson School District 4 said they are closing monitoring COVID-19. If they do close, they will utilize a Remote Learning Plan. Click here to read the release from Dr. Joanne Avery.

Anderson School District 5 said they will continue to monitor the virus. Click here for the latest.

Buncombe County

Buncombe County Schools said they are ready to launch virtual days. All field trips and all facility rentals that involve the use of school buildings will be canceled starting March 16. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has suspended all high school athletics statewide starting tomorrow, Friday, March 13 at midnight until Monday, April 6. Click here for updates.

Cherokee County

Cherokee County Schools will continue to monitor the virus. Click here for the latest.

Elbert County

Elbert County Comprehensive High School said students will not be in school the week of March 16-20.

Franklin County

Franklin County Schools will continue to follow the coronavirus.

Greenville County

Greenville Co. Schools suspend out-of-state field trips and athletic events, screen visitors

Christ Church Episcopal School will start Digital Learning Days through Schoology, beginning March 17. All school activities, including athletics, arts, and all other school-sponsored activities, will be suspended through March 27.

Greenwood County

Greenwood County School District 50 will continue to monitor COVID-19. Click here for the latest.

Greenwood County School District 51 or Ware Schoals School District will continue to monitor the coronavirus. Click here for the latest.

Greenwood County School District 52 will continue to monitor the virus. Click here for the latest.

Hart County

Hart County Schools will continue to monitor the virus. Click here for the latest.

Oconee County

Oconee County Schools will continue to monitor the virus. Click here for the latest.

Pickens County

Pickens County Schools will continue to monitor COVID-19. Click here for the latest.

Spartanburg County

Spartanburg Co. school districts issue joint release on coronavirus monitoring, response plan

Stephens County

Stephens County Schools will continue to monitor the virus. Click here for the latest.

No information available.

Colleges

Upstate colleges take precautions for coronavirus