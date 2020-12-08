Vice President Pence to take part in roundtable in Greenville Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Vice President Mike Pence will arrive in Greenville Thursday to partake in a roundtable discussion on efforts to combat COVID-19, in particular Operation Warp Speed.

Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, members of the state’s congressional delegation and other state leaders will be joining Pence to discuss South Carolina’s vaccine distribution plan.

“With DHEC and the Emergency Management Division and the National Guard, we have a fine plan,” McMaster said on Tuesday.

Pence is expected to land at the Donaldson Center Airport at 11 a.m.

The round table discussion is expected to start at 11:35 a.m. at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine.

Pence will then travel to Augusta, Georgia where he will partake in a Defend the Majority Rally.