Ways to avoid boredom during COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Looking for something to do during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Kidding Around Greenville has compiled a list of ways to avoid getting bored, while maintaining social distancing.

Gov. Henry McMaster shutdown all schools in the state Sunday, and it can be hard to keep the kiddos entertained, especially when social events have been shutdown as well.

Get outdoors

Kidding Around Greenville suggested getting outside:

There are plenty of parks in the Upstate to enjoy a nature walk or a light hike.

Kidding Around Greenville suggested Pleasant Ridge Park, Campbell’s Covered Bridge, Lake Conestee Nature Preserve and Croft State Park.

Click here for a full list of South Carolina State Parks.

Views from the car

Not into hiking? No problem.

The company also suggested taking a “mini vacation road trip” to Western North Carolina for a waterfall driving tour.

The waterfall tour includes Looking Glass Falls, Sliding Rock, Bridal Veil Falls, Dry Falls, Lake Jocassee Overlook and Whitewater Falls. Click here to view their suggested route.

Another driving tour it suggested was a Upstate mural tour.

The mural tour allows everyone to stay in the comfort of the vehicle, while enjoying local art. It suggested bringing some crayons and paper to let the kids draw their own “mini murals” while driving around. Click here to learn more.

Kidding Around Greenville also suggested trying train watching.

It suggested trying Inland Port in Greer, where the trains are viewable from the comfort of your vehicle. Click here to see more locations to view trains.

Virtual adventures

The Greenville County and Spartanburg County library systems offer several digital services, including ebooks, audio books, movies and music.

Google Art and Culture offers more than 2,500 virtual museum and gallery tours around the world. Click here to start exploring.