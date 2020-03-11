WCU extends spring break, stops in-person classes until further notice

CULLOWHEE, NC (WSPA) – Western Carolina University announced that the school is extending spring break and stopping in-person classes to limit transmission and exposure to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

Spring break will now end on March 23. The additional time will give faculty time to prepare for the transition away from in-person classes, the university said.

The alternative forms of course delivery, including online or other distance methods, will begin March 23 and will continue until further notice.

The Western Carolina University campus will reopen and will continue to provide services to students who remain on campus.

All schools in the UNC System are also restricted from hosting gatherings of 100 or more people.

As a result, the chancellor’s installation ceremony on March 27 has been postponed and the open house hosted by the Office of Admission on March 21 has been canceled.

WCU said decisions about other highly attended activities, including sporting events, will be announced at a later date.