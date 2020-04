DONALDS, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was shot and killed Thursday at a home on Singleton Drive in Donalds.

According to the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office, Cameron Hendricks, 25, of Waterloo, died from a single gunshot wound.

The coroner’s office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and SLED will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.