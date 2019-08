SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A 16-year-old has died after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound on Friday night, according to the coroner.

The coroner’s office and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death that occurred at Whispering Pines Apartments on Abner Rd.

The coroner identified Amir Omarion Brewer-Samuel, 16, of Spartanburg as the victim.

He said a preliminary inspection reveals an apparent gunshot.

