Coroner: Autopsy on woman’s remains found last week in Seneca ‘inconclusive,’ cause of death unknown

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy performed Thursday on a woman’s remains that were found last week in Seneca was inconclusive and said her cause of death is still unknown.

We reported earlier that officers were called to a home on Asbury Drive on Monday, where they made contact with a homeowner about his dog discovering a large bone.

A medical forensic exam determined that the bone was the partial remain of a human female.

A large-scale search of the area was conducted with cadaver dogs and the search expanded on June 19.

During last Wednesday’s search in a creek area, which is near Sherwood Drive and Robinhood Drive, more partial remains were found.

The coroner’s office said at the time that the right pelvic bone and right femur were found June 17 and additional remains were found in a nearby creek on June 19.

The coroner said the remains most likely belonged to a woman between 25 and 45 years old with an estimated height of between 5-foot-1 inches tall to 5-foot-7 inches tall.

On Thursday, the coroner’s office said the woman is still presumed to have died within the last several months up to less than a year, and said the remains were in an advanced state of decomposition.

Coroner Karl Addis said the deceased, referred to as “Jane Doe” was found without teeth and said it appeared that she didn’t have teeth for awhile.

The woman was also wearing a multi-colored “Be Inspired” brand type of athletic sports bra.

Addis said that his office has not received any information in regards to DNA testing as of Thursday afternoon.

“Further anthropology studies will (be) required to assist with the death investigation,” Addis said. “These studies could take weeks to months to be performed.”

The coroner’s office said earlier that they will compare the DNA to known missing persons including two women who were recently reported missing in Oconee County, Laura Anders, 45, who was last seen in January, and Faith Roach, 27, who was last seen in February.