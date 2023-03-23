CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said an investigation is underway after a 3-month-old died from abuse.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, the baby was brought to Cherokee Medical Center by his father Saturday night after reportedly finding him unresponsive in the apartment.

The baby was resuscitated at the hospital and then flown to Greenville Children’s Hospital where he had to undergo treatment.

The baby died on Wednesday. The coroner’s office identified him as Malachi Alfred Maurice Tate, Jr., of Gaffney.

The coroner’s office said there were injuries on Tate Jr.’s body that are not consistent with a fall the father initially reported happened two days before.

“The fatal injuries on this infant are no doubt from abuse,” Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.