Coroner: Body of missing SC man found with bullet wounds

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — The body of a 20-year-old man reported missing in February has been found in woods in South Carolina, authorities said.

Trenton Nichols, of North Augusta, South Carolina, was shot to death, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release. Ables’ office said his death has been ruled a homicide.

Nichols’ body was found Monday about 10 miles from downtown Aiken, the sheriff’s office told The State on Wednesday.

The death remains under investigation. Anyone with information on Nichols’ death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811.