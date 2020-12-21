Coroner called to fatal shooting in Pendleton

PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Pendleton.

Anderson County Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman confirmed to 7News that the coroner’s office was called to the scene of a shooting at 150 Cherry Street Sunday night.

Boseman said it was in reference to a young male that suffered a fatal gunshot wound to his chest.

This is a developing story. 7 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.