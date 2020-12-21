Coroner called to fatal shooting in Pendleton

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Pendleton.

Anderson County Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman confirmed to 7News that the coroner’s office was called to the scene of a shooting at 150 Cherry Street Sunday night.

Boseman said it was in reference to a young male that suffered a fatal gunshot wound to his chest.

This is a developing story. 7 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories