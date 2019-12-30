Coroner: Ex-Florida judge drowns in hot tub at Georgia home

Tampa, Florida (WSPA) – A coroner says a former Florida circuit judge accidentally drowned in a hot tub at her vacation home in north Georgia.

Fannin County, Georgia, coroner Becky Callihan tells the Tampa Bay Times a neighbor found 60-year-old Tracy Sheehan face down in the hot tub on Christmas morning.

She had grown concerned after hearing the judge’s dog barking. Investigators believe Sheehan fell, hit her head and then drowned.

Sheehan served as a judge in Hillsborough County, Florida, until 2017. She had worked as a family law mediator in Tampa since her retirement. 

