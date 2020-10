PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Pickens County Coroner’s Office officials said a teen died after reportedly falling off of the Laurel Fork Falls on Monday.

According to a release from the coroner, Isaiah Oertel, 14, of North Port, Florida, fell off of the falls at around 6:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coroner Kandy Kelley said Oertel died from blunt force trauma.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the incident.