Investigators at home on Windy Oak Way in Greenville County, September 15, 2023 (WSPA)

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A 911 call led to two people being found dead Friday morning in a Greenville County home.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Offices said an investigation was initiated after a child called 911 after hearing loud popping noises at a home on Windy Oak Way in Greer.

Upon arrival, officials located two adults dead inside the home. Deputies said both bodies displayed obvious signs of trauma.

“Both subjects had at least one gunshot wound,” Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said.

The coroner’s office identified the two as 33-year-old Angelica Celeste Aquino and 33-year-old Jonathan M. Sherrill.

Investigators were on scene for several hours along with Greenville County Forensics and the Greenville County Coroners’ office.

Following autopsies on Saturday, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office ruled Aquino’s death a homicide. Officials said Sherrill’s cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

This is still an ongoing investigation. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.