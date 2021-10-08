Coroner: Human feet that washed ashore in S.C. were from same woman

As high tide laps against the sea wall tourist walk down the Battery in Charleston, S.C. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city’s peninsula to protect it from deadly storm surge during hurricanes. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Officials say two human feet that washed ashore months and miles apart in South Carolina belonged to the same person.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Wednesday that her office determined that they belonged to Janet Robinson, a 57-year-old woman who went missing. Her cause of death is still under investigation.

Authorities say the woman was originally from Mississippi and was living near Charleston, South Carolina, at the time of her disappearance.

She was last seen in August 2020. A DNA sample was submitted to a forensic laboratory and it came back with a match to Robinson’s sibling.