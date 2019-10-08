Coroner identifies 10-year-old shooting victim in Berkeley Co.

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the 10-year-old victim of a shooting that happened Saturday night in Hanahan.

Authorities with the Hanahan Police Department responded to a home on Robinson Street where a juvenile had been shot.

Officer arrived at the home and located a 10-year-old dead inside.

Coroner Oliver on Monday identified the juvenile as Cabriya Lucas and said the shooting has been classified as a homicide.

A neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, tells News 2 that her children attended school with Lucas. Now, her family is on edge learning that the deadly shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

She says, “It’s absolutely sickening that something so horrible could happen to such a young child. It’s terrifying… I have five kids around that age, from one all the way to 14. It’s scary to have something like this happen in our own backyard.”

The State Law Enforcement Division, the Hanahan Police Department, the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office, and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are all assisting in this investigation.

Chief Dennis Turner, Hanahan Police Department says, “I will say this– This is an isolated incident and there’s no reason for the community to be in fear for their safety.”