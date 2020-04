SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has died after a crash in Spartanburg County early Sunday morning.

The single- vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Nazareth Road and Irby road, the coroner said.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Jimenez Sheila A Hernandez of Spartanburg Road in Wellford.

She was pronounced dead at 5:20 a.m. on scene, the coroner said.

SCHP and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office investigated.