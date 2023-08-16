SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said that they have identified a victim involved in a fatal crash that happened on Tuesday night.

According to the coroner, the crash happened on Battleground Road near Carson Drive in Cowpens.

The coroner said that The South Carolina Highway Patrol worked the crash scene. However, the coroner responded to the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in regard to a death from the crash.

The coroner has identified the victim as Ricky Lee Cromer,64, of Cowpens. Cromer died at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Tuesday night around 8:11 p.m.