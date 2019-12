CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Chesnee that happened on Sunday morning.

Troopers say the crash happened at 5 a.m. on Casey Creek Rd.

The occupant of a red Ford F-150 traveled off the left side of the road, down an embankment, and into a small body of water.

The coroner identified the victim as 28-year-old Christopher Lewis Fowler, of Chesnee.

A forensic autopsy will be performed on Monday.