Coroner identifies father, grandmother killed in Labor Day crash on I-85

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The coroner identified two family members killed in a Labor Day crash on Interstate 85.

Anderson County Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman said 48-year-old Bakhtiyer Nabiev and 63-year-old Delbarkhon Nuriyeva, both of Roswell, Ga. died in the crash.

The victims were backseat passengers in a Volkwagen headed home from a trip to Georgia.

Boseman previously said the deceased victims were the father and grandmother of the 20-year-old driver who was critically injured. His 13-year-old brother was also hurt in the crash.

Troopers say the family was hit by a wrong-way driver on I-85 South near Piedmont.

Lance Cpl. Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2006 Chrysler was traveling north in the southbound lane of the interstate and hit the family’s vehicle.

The Chrysler driver was hospitalized following the crash, which is being investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A GoFundMe campaign to help the Nabiyev family has raised more than $35,000 as of Thursday morning.

According to the page, the driver has undergone surgeries and his brother is “suffering mental health issues at the moment due the young boy going thru such a horrific accident. Their mom had 2 losses in 1 night, her mother and her husband. And has 2 children in the hospital in critical condition.”

