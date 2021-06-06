Man charged with murder in Spartanburg Co. shooting on Swain Ave.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged after a deadly shooting in Spartanburg County Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Swain Ave, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Warrants say the victim was shot with a firearm.

Related Content Vigil held for man fatally shot in Spartanburg on Sunday

The coroner identified the victim as Kush Jitendra Patel, 22, of Inman. Patel died at the hospital.

21-year-old James Byrd, of Spartanburg, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies said.

Bond for the weapons charge was set at $3,500 on Sunday. Bond for the murder offense was deferred to the circuit court.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified and located all parties involved and there is no threat to the community.