Coroner identified Randall Lee Cole as motorcyclist in Anderson County accident

Anderson, SC (WSPA) – The Anderson county coroner identified 54 year old, Randall Lee Cole of Donaldson, SC. as the victim killed in an early morning motorcycle accident.

The motorcycle versus motor vehicle collision happened on Highway 86 at 11:15 p.m. in Piedmont, SC. The victim was taken to Prisma Health in Greenville where he died at 01:38 a.m.

Charlie Boseman, Chief Deputy Coroner said Cole suffered multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma. Investigators say Cole was not wearing a helmet.

Investigators say it appears that the victim was operating his Harley Davidson motorcycle on highway 86 and attempted to turn on to the I-85 ramp and was hit by another vehicle. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the victim failed to yield the right of way.

The Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the accident.