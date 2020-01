SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died in a crash in Spartanbrug that happened early Sunday morning.

According to the coroner, a single car motor vehicle accident occurred at 4:20 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Hidden Hill Rd. and Blackstock Rd. in Spartanburg.

57-year-old Robert Henderson of Woodglen Rd. in Spartanburg was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:07 a.m. after being transported for treatment.

Toxicology and a Forensic exam are pending, the coroner said.