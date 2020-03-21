1  of  49
Coroner identifies missing 47-year-old man after remains found in Seneca

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Westminster man has been identified after human remains were found in Seneca on Friday.

The human remains were discovered by a property owner walking his property at about 5 p.m. Friday, the coroner said.

The property is near the old Covidien (Kendall) plant off Blue Ridge Boulevard near Seneca.

The deceased was found in a ravine and was in a state of advanced decomposition, according to the coroner’s office.

Personal items found on the decedent identified him as Kendall Todd Hawkins.

Hawkins, 47, of Westminster, was reported missing to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Department by family members on December 26th, 2019.

The coroner said he was reportedly last seen alive on December 12 at a residence located at Whitworth Circle in Seneca. This location is approximately one-quarter of a mile from where his remains were found.

Based on scene observations and his state of decomposition, Hawkins is presumed to have died in mid-December, the coroner said.

An autopsy will be performed next week to assist with the death investigation.

We’l continue to update this story as we learn more.

