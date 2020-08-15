Coroner ID’s 22-year-old killed in crash on Sonoco Rd. in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died after a crash in Union County that happened on Saturday.

At about 9:50 a.m., the Union County Coroner was notified of a motorbike accident on Sonoco Road.

The victim has been identified as Stanley “Tre” Clowney, III, 22, of Union. He was the driver and only occupant of a Honda CFR 250 Dirt Bike that was traveling off-road toward SC HWY 18 near Sonoco Products Pinckney Plant, the coroner said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Union County Coroner’s Office and the Union County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.