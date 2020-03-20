Coroner ID’s 29-year-old killed in crash on Hwy. 20 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in Belton that happened on Wednesday night.

Coroner Greg Shore said that his office is investigating a single- vehicle accident that happened at 10:05 p.m. on Hwy 20 near Sherrard Rd.

The driver was traveling east on Hwy 20 when he appears to have lost control of his vehicle, traveled off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, the coroner said.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Chief Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman identified the victim as 29-year-old Kyle Joseph Cadigan, of Belton.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the accident.