Coroner ID’s 7 killed in Franklin Co. crash

Aerial view shows a crash along I-85 in Franklin Co. which took the lives of 7 people, Saturday, July 6, 2019 (From: Shawn Miller via Life Flight/Facebook)

FRANKLIN CO., GA (WSPA) – The Franklin County Coroner has identified the 7 people who were killed in a Saturday afternoon along Interstate 85.

The crash happened just before 1:45pm on I-85 near exit 160 (GA-51) when a Ford Excursion traveling north crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Chevrolet van, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Three people inside the Ford Excursion were killed:

33-year-old Chris Years, 34-year-old Ashley Years, and 3-year-old Luna Years, all from Paulding County, Georgia.

Three other children in the SUV were taken to Greenville Memorial Pediatric Trauma Center in Greenville. Their conditions are not known at this time.

All four people inside the Chevrolet van were killed in the crash:

53-year-old Alejandro Agis Perez, 39-year-old Noe Gutierrez Cerna, 25-year-old Oswaldo F. Hi Navarrete, 36-year-old Eugenio Santoyo Serna, all from Hall County, Georgia.

Three other vehicles were involved in the crash but there were no other injuries reported.

The Hart County Coroner’s Office and Madison County Coroner’s Office assisted the Franklin County Coroner’s Office with identifying the victims and notifying families of those victims.