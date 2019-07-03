Coroner ID’s driver dead after crashing into bridge pillar in Pickens Co.

PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The Pickens County Coroner has identified the man who was killed Tuesday when his pickup truck crashed into the pillar of a bridge.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning on Five Forks Road near Liberty.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck was headed east on Five Forks Road when they ran off the road and hit a bridge pillar.

The driver was trapped in the truck and had to be freed from the wreckage.

The coroner identified the victim as 28-year-old Landon James Viles of Liberty.

Viles died at the scene of the crash and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Highway Patrol.