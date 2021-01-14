Coroner ID’s Greenville man killed in Columbia plane crash

Crews responded to a plane crash in Columbia on Wednesday. (Photo: Columbia Fire Department)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man from Greenville died in a plane crash that happened in Columbia on Wednesday afternoon.

We previously reported crews responded to a small plane crash on the 2900 block of Kennedy Street, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

Officials with the Columbia Police Department said the plane crashed into a residence in the Rosewood area. Firefighters arrived to find the home on fire.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified Farhad Rostampour, 62, of Greenville as the person who died in the crash.

Authorities with the National Transportation Safety are investigating.

