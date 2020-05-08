Coroner ID’s Greenville man who died in house fire

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Fire generic 1

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Coroner has identified a man in Greenville who died in a house fire over the weekend.

Greenville City Fire Department and Greenville County EMS responded to 201 Maco Terrace for a house fire on May 2, 2020 at about 12:40 a.m.

According to Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans, an adult man was found dead inside the residence.

He has been identified as 64-year-old Robert Earl Young. The cause and manner of death are pending final autopsy results, the coroner said.

The cause is under investigation by Greenville City Fire and Police Departments and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories