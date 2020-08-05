Coroner ID’s human remains found in Fountain Inn as 66-year-old missing man

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The coroner has identified human remains found in Fountain Inn as a 66-year-old man reported missing.

We previously reported that on Aug. 2, 2020, human remains were located in a wooded area near the intersection of Terry Rd. and McKittrick Bridge Rd. in Fountain Inn.

On Aug. 3, 2020, an autopsy was preformed. The remains were later identified by the coroner as those of Michael David Cooper, who had been reported missing on July 29, 2020.

Cooper had last been seen on July 26, 2020.

The cause and manner of death are pending at this time. This is an on going investigation by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.