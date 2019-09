SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified an inmate who died at Tyger River Correctional Institution on Sunday.

The coroner’s office was called to the prison early Sunday morning by state law enforcement.

On Monday, Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the inmate who died as James Lamont Farrow, 46.

Clevenger said a toxicology exam will be performed before a definitive cause of death can be determined.