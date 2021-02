GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian has died after a crash in Greenville County on Wednesday.

The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on South Pleasantburg Dr. near Mauldin Rd. at about 5:35 p.m. when he was walking across Mauldin Road, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The victim has been identified as 67-year-old Steven Penton.

The death has been ruled an accident and was investigated by SCHP.