Coroner ID’s man killed in Greenville crash on Laurens Rd.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died after a crash in Greenville that happened on Saturday.

The crash happened on Laurens Rd. at W. Antrim Drive at about 10:05 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner identified Shamon Jones, 46, of Greenville. He was the unrestrained back seat passenger in the single motor vehicle collision.

The vehicle was traveling on Laurens Road and attempting to make a right hand turn on to Anterim Drive when it lost control and struck a building, the coroner said. Shamon was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

The accident is under investigation by The Greenville City Police and The Greenville County Coroner’s Office.