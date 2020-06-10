Coroner ID’s man who died in crash along W. Georgia Rd in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a crash along West Georgia Road in the county Tuesday night.

We reported earlier that the two-vehicle crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. near the corner of West Georgia Road and Garrison Road.

The coroner’s office said Greenville Fire Department and Greenville County EMS arrived on-scene and said the vehicle the man was driving left the right side of the road, overcorrected and then hit another vehicle in the opposite direction of travel.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the man as Rodolfo Lozano, 39, of Mauldin.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

The case remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.