Coroner IDs man’s body found near homeless camp in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified a man, whose body was found near a homeless camp on Thursday.

We reported earlier that Spartanburg Police Department investigators were investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found lying on the ground under a blanket in the Branch Street area Thursday.

Police said the man appeared to have been injured by an unknown object.

On Friday, Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the man as Stevie Young, 55.

Clevenger said there was no permanent address for Young, so they listed him as homeless.

Young was pronounced dead just before 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

Clevenger said this case is being investigated as a homicide and said Young’s case of death is pending autopsy results.

The police department and the coroner’s office is continuing to investigate this case.

Anyone with information in regard to the man’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or the Spartanburg Police Department.

