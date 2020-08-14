Coroner ID’s Pendleton motorcyclist struck, killed in 18-wheeler crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County coroner has identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash Thursday night.

The victim was admitted to AnMed Health-ICU after being involved in a motorcycle

accident. The victim succumbed to his injuries at 12:12 a.m., the coroner said.

The victim has been identified as Cary Wilson, 30, of Pendleton.

The coroner said Wilson suffered multiple traumatic injuries due to blunt force trauma after being struck by an 18-Wheeler at Jolly Wingo Road and Marrett Road around 8:17 p.m.

The victim was transported to AnMed Health by Emergency Medical Services.

The Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are

investigating the accident.