Coroner ID’s skeletal remains found in Spartanburg Co. as missing man

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The coroner has identified skeletal remains that were found in Spartanburg County in February 2020 as a missing man.

The coroner and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area near the intersection of New Cut Rd. and Booker Blvd. on Feb. 14, 2020 in reference to human skeletal remains being found.

After intense forensic testing, the coroner’s office said they identified the person as Edwin Banegas-Santos, of Spartanburg. Banegas-Santos was reported as a missing person Aug. 31, 2018 and would have been 26 years old.

Banegas-Santos was able to be identified through mitochondrial DNA, with the help of coroner’s office’s cold case investigator, along with investigators of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the coroner said.