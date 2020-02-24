Coroner IDs Spartanburg Co. inmate who died in Upstate hospital

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office officials identified an inmate who died at an area hospital on Sunday.

We reported earlier that the coroner’s office was investigating an inmate’s death along with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents.

On Monday, Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the inmate as Rodney Allan Smith, 41, of Spartanburg.

Clevenger said Smith was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Medical Center on Sunday.

Smith had been in the Spartanburg County Detention Center since October 2019.

Clevenger said a forensic autopsy was performed on Feb. 24 and said they did not identify any trauma to his body.

