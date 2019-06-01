Coroner IDs victim in Anderson Co. motorcycle crash
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - One person has died after a motorcycle crash in Anderson County that happened on Friday evening.
The accident happened on Due West Highway at Old Emerson Bridge Road around 10:20 p.m.
The deceased victim has been identified as Linda Sue Bauer, 52, of Anderson, SC. Bauer was a passenger on the motorcycle, and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The driver was transported to AnMed Health Medical Center for multiple injuries, according to the Coroner.
According to witnesses, the motorcycle was traveling southeast on Due West Highway, when the driver came upon a disabled vehicle that was partially in the roadway.
The driver reportedly lost control of the motorcycle while attempting to avoid a collision with the disabled vehicle, causing them to lay the motorcycle down.
Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle, the coroner said.
According to the coroner, the victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol use does appear to be a contributing factor.
The investigation is still ongoing by the Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
