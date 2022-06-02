GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death of an inmate in Greenville.

The coroner’s office said they responded to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital Tuesday in reference to an inmate that was transported from the Greenville County Detention Center.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, the coroner said.

The coroner’s office identified the man as 33-year-old Michael Anthony Locke, of Greenville.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday and the cause of death is pending at this time.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also investigating the death at this time.