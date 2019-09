EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews have been investigating a man’s death Monday evening in Easley.

Easley Police Chief Tim Tollison said officers and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office have been investigating an apparent drowning at the Westchester Subdivision community pool.

Tollison said the man was in his early 20s.

The coroner’s office has not released the name of the victim.

The police department and coroner’s office will continue to investigate the man’s death.