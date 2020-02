SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County coroner is investigating the death of an inmate at the county jail.

The coroner’s office is investigating with SLED agents, but says the death does not appear suspicious.

An autopsy will be conducted on Monday.

The name of the inmate has not yet been released as the coroner’s office works to notify the next of kin.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.